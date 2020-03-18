Behind the Front: Commitment to Coverage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Weather is usually the bread and butter of news. It’s the one thing that affects everyone, no matter where you live or what your interests are. Occasionally there are events that shift the focus and unite the community, but in this week’s throwback episode WBRC chief meteorologist J-P Dice sits down with WBRC General Manager Collin Gaston to discuss the station’s continued commitment to weather coverage.