Amid historically low unemployment, uptick expected from virus impact

According to the ADOL, the requirement that a laid-off worker be “able and available” to work while receiving unemployment compensation benefits has been modified for claimants who are affected by COVID-19 in any of the qualifying situations. Additionally, claimants will also not have to search for other work provided they take reasonable steps to preserve their ability to come back to that job when the quarantine is lifted or the illness subsides. The waiting week, which is typically the first week of compensable benefits, will also be waived. Employers who decide to shut down due to causes related to COVID-19 should treat the shutdown as a temporary layoff. These rules are subject to change pending congressional action.