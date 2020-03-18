Alabama choir bridges the gap between neighborhoods and communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is nothing basic about the Brothers and Sisters in Christ choir - other than it’s also known by the acronym B.A.S.I.C.
The choir, founded by Arthur Beard in Birmingham, is made up of members from different churches and seven or eight different denominations. The differences mean nothing to the choir when you hear the sound of B.A.S.I.C..
“This choir is founded based on unity,” said Beard. “It might be made up of talented singers from different denominations, however at the center of it all is God. And that is why this works.”
Brothers and Sisters in Christ is not just a local choir, it is taking a step nationally. Comedian Rickey Smiley has gotten on board to help promote B.A.S.I.C. and because of that the choir is busier than ever, ready to take its sound to others states.
