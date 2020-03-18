Ala. superintendent forms task force to assist school districts during coronavirus closure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is assembling a task force to assist school districts during the COVID-19 closure period.
According to the Alabama State Department of Education, the Superintendent’s Extending Access to Learning Task Force will be comprised of educators and other partners from across the state. The task force will identify short- and long-term priorities for school wide operations.
“We know there is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to school wide operations, so this task force will help us ensure that statewide guidance encompasses multiple facets for all of Alabama’s districts,” Mackey said. “While we do not know what the future holds, we want to assure Alabama’s educators, parents, students and community stakeholders that we are committed to helping all of our districts get through these uncertain times while identifying and offering access to all available resources, both operational and educational, through a variety of delivery models.”
Mackey will host the first task force meeting on Thursday and will meet with the group virtually every week until further notice.
ALSDE says the task force will:
- Develop a systemic framework to provide districts with timely information
- Collaborate with other states’ leaders facing some of the same situations
- Identify various research-based learning pathways and resources that are available to meet the needs of all districts in Alabama
- Evaluate the capacity of current statewide “non-traditional” instructional delivery methods and develop a statewide plan for short- and long-term implementation
- Prioritize specific operational and instructional components to ensure high school students are still on track for college and career plans
- Develop a plan to handle elementary and middle school-aged student “gaps” that may arise during the closure period
On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey said from March 18 through April 6, all public K-12 schools will be closed to help stem the spread of coronavirus. ALSDE says Mackey’s task force will prepare plans to meet the needs of Alabama’s students in the event that schools do not reopen on April 6.
