Ala. superintendent forms task force to assist school districts during coronavirus closure

“We know there is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to school wide operations, so this task force will help us ensure that statewide guidance encompasses multiple facets for all of Alabama’s districts,” Mackey said. “While we do not know what the future holds, we want to assure Alabama’s educators, parents, students and community stakeholders that we are committed to helping all of our districts get through these uncertain times while identifying and offering access to all available resources, both operational and educational, through a variety of delivery models.”