YMCA closing temporarily, working to become childcare facilities for first responders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA of Greater Birmingham has a statement on their website about suspending operations and making changes.
The YMCA of Greater Birmingham will suspend normal facility and program operations effective Monday, March 16, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.
The statement says YMCA leaders are working to convert facilities to support the sole operations of providing emergency all-day childcare to healthcare workers and first responders.
This closure is effective until further notice.
Follow this link for future available updates.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.