YMCA closing temporarily, working to become childcare facilities for first responders
YMCA of Greater Birmingham temporarily suspending operations (Source: YMCA)
By WBRC Staff | March 16, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 7:59 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA of Greater Birmingham has a statement on their website about suspending operations and making changes.

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham will suspend normal facility and program operations effective Monday, March 16, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

The statement says YMCA leaders are working to convert facilities to support the sole operations of providing emergency all-day childcare to healthcare workers and first responders.

This closure is effective until further notice.

