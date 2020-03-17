Wyndy app helps parents struggling to find childcare during coronavirus outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents are scrambling to find child care with practically every single school closing its doors.
We're on your side with a mobile app that helps you find a sitter, and now they're preparing for a spike in demand.
The app is called Wyndy.
It's a very simple app in a time of crisis for parents struggling to find child care for their kids right now.
But the good news? With more college students out of school, that means as the demand for sitters spikes, the supply of sitters might actually increase.
“Be ready to be inconvenienced. These are unprecedented times in our country and we’re all going to have to make sacrifices," said Wyndy CEO and Founder Tommy Mayfield.
But when it comes to child care, Wyndy’s goal is to make sure you don’t have to sacrifice quality sitters.
And the need for child care couldn’t be greater with schools closing across the state for weeks.
"It’s a stressful time for everyone. And we are definitely feeling that at home making the adjustment to what we are calling Mommy and Daddy School," said Mayfield.
So here’s how it works: parents can download the app, which then connects you with college students looking for babysitting jobs. But not everyone can be a sitter.
“You have to be a full-time college or graduate student at a four-year university. And then we have an online application process where we verify student’s enrollment, ask some questions about their babysitting experience, conduct a video interview, and also run all of our applicants through a background check," he said.
CEO Tommy Mayfield says as a father and a businessman, there’s a lot to juggle. And Wyndy is now reaching out to companies to provide some much needed help.
Wyndy now offers two ways for employers to reimburse employees for the cost of using Wyndy for childcare.
You can find more information on that and how to apply as a sitter, when you go to wyndy.com or download the app in your app store.
