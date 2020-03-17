Victim of robbery has warning for shoppers

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A college student has a warning for shoppers as parking lots get less and less crowded: be aware of your surroundings.
Joy Geer was robbed at gunpoint at the Riverchase Galleria North Parking deck.
Hoover Police say it happened in the middle of the afternoon Friday.
Geer says she had just pulled into her parking space when she looked down at her phone to text a friend.That's when she heard the glass smash.
She says a man broke the glass of her driver's side window, pointed a gun at her, and demanded her phone and wallet.
Within seconds, he had the items, and ran into a getaway car.
“I want everyone to be more aware. I’ve always been pretty infamous about sitting on my car on my phone and not paying attention. It’s not good because you never know. You just never know what can happen," said Geer.
Joy luckily only had cuts on her arms and face. Otherwise, she says she’s okay.
If you have any information about this robbery, call Hoover police.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.