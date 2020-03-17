UAB Pathology labs will be able to test for COVID-19 by end of week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Researchers with the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Pathology are collaborating with Children’s of Alabama to increase the testing capability of COVID-19 for hospitals and health care facilities across Alabama, according to UAB officials.
UAB researchers are now running tests and will soon have them available on a commercial platform, increasing output.
Testing for COVID-19 has been limited in Alabama as more and more people are exposed to the virus, creating a strain on all health care workers.
UAB officials say Sixto Leal, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, UAB Pathology, is spearheading this effort.
“This test should be available by the end of this week and will allow us to begin processing 100 tests per day,” Leal said. “We will be testing primarily priority in-patients at UAB Hospital so we can preserve negative pressure rooms. Within three to four weeks, we hope to have 800 tests per day.”
A new update from the CDC for UAB’s testing includes the ability to work directly with the Alabama Department of Public Health instead of having to wait for guidance from the FDA, UAB officials say.
