UA instructor explains how she’ll teach amid changes to stop coronavirus spread

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is on Spring Break right now.
But when vacation is over students will switch from in-class courses to strictly online. University of Alabama President Stuart Bell made that announcement Thursday, March 12.
WBRC talked to Madison Green. She’s a grad student at the University of Alabama who teaches public speaking.
Green explained the challenge moving from what’s traditionally been done face to face to strictly online.
Students should not return to campus when classes start back according to an email from the University. They’ll continue their course work through distance learning except in some limited exceptions.
“I’m really going to miss them, miss interacting with them. Again, I think the university made the right decision. It’s just difficult to transition from seeing your students in person almost every single day to talking to them in an online capacity.”
In-person classes are canceled at the University of Alabama through March 30th. A move out plan will be communicated at a later date according to a statement from the University.
