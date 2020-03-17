Tuscaloosa County Commissioners declare state of emergency over coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to declare a state of emergency for the county because coronavirus.
Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tuscaloosa County.
The emergency declaration allows the county to take emergency action if needed to handle the illness.
Commissioners also decided to limit as much person to person contact as possible for people to conduct county business.
They’re encouraging people to do as much online as possible.
County leaders also supporting 21 volunteer fire departments in the county by giving them their annual checks earlier and also giving them an additional $2000 in supplemental money. “The goal is to do this now to help manage the number of cases at the rate the cases come on. The better we can do these precautions the better off in the long run,” Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson, Chair of the Tuscaloosa County Commission explained.
Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley also announced that you can text 888-777 and type in COVIDTUSC to get information about coronavirus in Tuscaloosa County sent to your phone.
