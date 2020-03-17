Student in St. Clair Co. tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus COVID-19 (Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff | March 17, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 5:06 PM

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A student in the St. Clair County school system has tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard sent a letter to parents Tuesday letting them know about the case.

Howard says it isn’t known when the student contracted the virus, but students at Virtual Preparatory Academy and St. Clair County High School may have been exposed to the virus through contact with the student.

St. Clair County student tests positive for COVID-19 (Source: WBRC)

No word if this case is one of the cases already reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

