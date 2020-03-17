Student in St. Clair Co. tests positive for COVID-19

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A student in the St. Clair County school system has tested positive for COVID-19.
St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard sent a letter to parents Tuesday letting them know about the case.
Howard says it isn’t known when the student contracted the virus, but students at Virtual Preparatory Academy and St. Clair County High School may have been exposed to the virus through contact with the student.
No word if this case is one of the cases already reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
