Schools districts offering lunches during Coronavirus closure

“We have about 6 sites and we will post that on our website, that we are preparing food. They are prep stations, bag lunches and people will be able to drive up, and bag lunches will be handed to people as they come through the car line,” said Dr. Walter Gonsulin, Superintendent, Jefferson County Schools. “In addition to that, we are partnering with churches and other organizations all across Jefferson County Schools’ district so they can take those things and bring them back to particular communities.”