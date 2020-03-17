Schools districts offering lunches during Coronavirus closure

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – The threat and spread of COVID-19 across the state has led to the closure of schools until at least April 6. Days after the closures were announced, the United States Department of Agriculture approved a waiver to the National School Lunch Act, providing districts the ability to serve meals while school is out, and more flexibility in how those meals are provided.
“We have about 6 sites and we will post that on our website, that we are preparing food. They are prep stations, bag lunches and people will be able to drive up, and bag lunches will be handed to people as they come through the car line,” said Dr. Walter Gonsulin, Superintendent, Jefferson County Schools. “In addition to that, we are partnering with churches and other organizations all across Jefferson County Schools’ district so they can take those things and bring them back to particular communities.”
Dr. Gonsulin said lunches will be available for every student in the district, should they want one.
“The scope of this is huge,” said Dr. Gonsulin. “There is that unknown out there with how many lunches will we have to prepare each day?”
There is a meeting Wednesday with district and community leaders to finalize the details of the operation. Specifics will be shared on the districts’ website. Lunches will be available beginning Thursday.
“When you talk about social distance, and everything else, the most feasible thing to do, would be to prepare bag lunches. And so what we are going to do is have two meals in one bag, so for example, when they come to pick up the lunch, they will also have something for breakfast for the next day.”
Other districts, including Vestavia Hills City Schools, Homewood Schools, Birmingham City Schools and Shelby County Schools began offering lunches on Monday.
Meals will be offered Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and noon. Bag lunches or frozen meals that can be reheated at home will be offered, plus breakfast for the next day. The pickup location for students who live along the Highway 31 corridor is Vestavia Hills Elementary West. Students who live in the Cahaba Heights, Dolly Ridge and Liberty Park area can pick up meals at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
Parents can pick up meals at Homewood Middle School daily between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children must be present at time of pickup.
Meals are offered at every Birmingham City School through Wednesday, March 18. Beginning Thursday, March 19, meals will be offered at select sites. That information will be shared on BCS’ website once made available.
Lunches are offered to students currently in the free/reduced meal program and will be available at each of the high schools from March 16-20 and then again from March 30-April 3. Meals will not be provided during Spring Break. Lunch is provided between 11 a.m. and noon and students must be with the parent for pickup.
Bessemer City School System will provide free breakfast and lunch beginning Monday, March 16th. The grab-and-go meals will be distributed via “drive-through” service for the following dates, times, and locations.
Please, see the schedule below:
When/Dates:
March 16, 17, 18, 30, 31
April 1, 2, & 3
Time:
Breakfast 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.
Lunch 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Where/Locations:
Abrams Elementary
C.F. Hard Elementary
Jonesboro Elementary
Westhills Elementary
New Horizons Alternative School
**Additional locations to be announced.
Jefferson County Schools
“We have prepared some resources for our students and parents. We will communicate this information on Monday, March,16. These resources include academic engagement information, child nutrition information for student meals while we are closed, and the preparation of our facilities for students and staff to return to campus.”
Our Curbside Grab & Go meal service that will begin Wednesday, March 18, and go as long as schools are closed. We will have drive thru service from 11 - noon at Nichols-Lawson, Pinecrest, and Verlie Collins Center. Breakfast and lunch will be provided (both meals will be given to the children at the same time and they save the breakfast bag for the next morning.) No one will get out of their car, strictly drive thru.
