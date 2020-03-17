Local non-profits feeling impacts of coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Non-profits in our area are also feeling the effects of the coronavirus. Right now, the Jimmie Hale Mission is scaling back operations and not taking in new clients.
No new clients will be admitted to the programs at the Men’s Center, Jessie’s Place or Royal Pines and no overnight guests will be accommodated. Family visits have been cancelled along with on-site volunteers. This will take place at least through the end of March.
You will also find plenty of hand sanitizing stations throughout the Jimmie Hale Mission campus. Leaders are doing everything they can to prevent the coronavirus from hitting there.
"The clients who are with us who have committed themselves to a program of sobriety..of getting a job of working towards being restored back to their communities, they are our number one priority. So we kind of wrapped our arms around them and said how do we limit their exposure and protect them,” Michael Coleman, Executive Director of the Jimmie Hale Mission said.
There is an exception to this new policy for the Nourish the Needy program at Jessie’s place. That organization relies heavily on volunteers to hand out meals to the women and children there. Those meals will be delivered to the staff to hand out.
The Mission’s after-school Discovery Club program has also been indefinitely suspended while Alabama public schools remain closed.
“We are prayerful that this crisis will come to an end soon,” Coleman added. “We will continue to monitor the situation and remain in contact with health officials regarding best practices until that time.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.