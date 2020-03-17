Levite Jewish Community Center offering drive-through lunch for children; in need of donations and volunteers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Levite Jewish Community Center is setting up a drive-through lunch pick-up for kids and families who rely on school lunch programs, but can’t get them because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The free lunches will start Wednesday. They will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 1 p.m Friday, but organizers hope to continue next week as well.
The LJCC will also host a camp the children of essential care workers. This camp is ONLY for families who absolutely need care; for example where both parents are doctors and need to be at work to help the crisis.
Some restaurants are donating food, but the LJCC is looking for volunteers and more food donations.
Below is a list of what’s needed:
- Bread
- Peanut butter/nut free alternatives
- Jelly/jam
- Individually wrapped snacks (bags of chips, fruit snacks, etc)
- Fruit (Oranges, apples, bananas) (NO LARGE FRUIT)
- Plastic forks and knives
- Napkins
- Zip lock baggies
- Brown paper lunch bags
- To-go food containers.
Donations can be dropped off out front of the LJCC tomorrow 7 a.m - 5:30 p.m.
Volunteers can sign up at bhamjcc.org.
