Jefferson County Schools ensuring students access to food amid coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are working together to ensure students access to food amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bessemer City, Birmingham City, Fairfield City, Jefferson County, Midfield City and Tarrant City Schools are all included.
This service is for children 18 and younger, regardless of where they live or attend school.
All locations are curbside pickup only. Everyone is asked to please observe social distance guidelines for safety.
Here are the times and locations for food pick up:
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS - Dates: March 16th - 20th & 23rd - 27th, March 30th - April 3rd - Times: BREAKFAST 8 - 9 a.m. - LUNCH 11 a.m. - 12 noon - Locations: Abrams Elementary, C.F. Hard Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Jonesboro Elementary, New Horizons Alternative, Westhills Elementary, All Bessemer City Housing Authority sites, & Oasis of Praise Bessemer campus
BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS - Dates: March 19th - 20th, March 23rd - 27th - Times: LUNCH 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Locations: All school sites with the exception of Carver High School
FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS - Dates: March 17th - 20th & March 30th - April 3rd - Times: 10 a.m. - 12 noon - Locations: C.J. Donaldson Elementary, Glen Oaks Elementary, & Robinson Elementary (Fairfield)
JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - Dates: March 24th, 26th, & 30th; April 1st - 3rd - Times: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Locations: Brighton School, Clay-Chalkville High, Erwin Intermediate , Fultondale High, McAdory High, & West Jefferson Elementary
MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS - Dates: March 17th - 20th; March 23rd - 27th; March 30th - April 3rd - Locations & Times: Midfield Elementary & Rutledge Middle (10:30 - 11:30 a.m.) - United Fellowship Community Baptist Church (12 noon - 1 p.m.)
TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS - Dates: March 18th - 20th & March 30th - April 3rd - Locations & Times: Tarrant Intermediate (11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.), Springdale Baptist Church (11:15 a.m. - 12 noon), Lily Baptist Church (11:15 a.m. - 12 noon), Good News Assembly of God in Robinwood (11:15 a.m. - 12 noon) *Lunch & next day breakfast provided
