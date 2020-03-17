‘It’s been a whirlwind’: Walt Harris’ first UFC fight since daughter’s death canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-based UFC fighters Walt Harris and Eryk Anders are two of the latest athletes to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The two fighters were scheduled to fight on April 11 at UFC Fight Night 172, but the event has been canceled due to concerns over coronavirus.
Harris, a Homewood native and resident, joined Good Day Alabama to discuss the process of training for the fight, the event being moved from Portland to Las Vegas and then UFC Fight Night 172 ultimately being canceled. You can watch the full interview above.
UFC Fight Night 172 was set to be Harris’ first return to the octagon since his daughter Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped and murdered last fall. WBRC’s Mike Dubberly sat down with Harris for an exclusive interview in February about returning to fight, which you can view here.
