Homewood restaurant turns dine-in into pick-up amid coronavirus fears

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) -A lot of local restaurants are feeling the impacts of the coronavirus. Beginning Tuesday, Jefferson County is banning all gatherings of 25 people or more and banning dining inside restaurants meaning you’ll have to do curbside pickup.
“People are somewhat hesitant to come in which is OK because we’re all still trying to figure this out,” Chris Zapalowski, owner of Homewood Gourmet said.
Zapalowski is taking things day by day right now. Coronavirus fears are cutting into business.
“A lot of the business we used to do is catering... so business meetings in doctors’ offices are not holding those meetings anymore. So we’re not doing that lunch or dinner anymore,” Zapalowski said.
Like a lot of restaurants, Homewood Gourmet is now pick up only. Zapalowski says orders are steady for now.
“I’m glad that we can stay open and still serve food from this aspect. I think we have lots of take-home meals that people have been buying the heck out of. I think we’re going to be able to stay alive. We can’t live like this forever,” Zapalowski said.
There’s a lot of unknowns with the situation and that has restaurants nervous. Zapalowski has this message for customers.
“If they have any questions just call us. We’ll do our best to answer it. We’re going to try and be here as long as we can to feed some people,” Zapalowski said.
As far as his employees go, Zapalowski says he can probably continue paying them for at least two pay periods. After that, it’s uncertain.
