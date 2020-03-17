Harpersville PD arrest police impersonator

HARPERSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say they have arrested a man who was impersonating a police officer.
Officials say that the suspect stopped a woman on Highway 280 on March 12. The suspect asked her to exit the vehicle, but did not ask for her identification.
The woman did not step out of the vehicle, but instead drove away. The suspect did not attempt to follow her.
Authorities announced the arrest on Facebook Tuesday morning.
Police say you have options if you don’t feel comfortable. Drivers can choose a well lit, public area before stopping.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.