FIRST ALERT: There’s a 30% chance of showers Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting off Tuesday morning with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures mostly in the 50s with a few locations in the lower 60s. With moisture in place, we can’t rule out the possibility for patchy fog in some spots this morning that could reduce visibility. We should stay mostly dry during the morning hours with the bulk of rain staying to our north. We will likely see some breaks in the cloud cover today giving way to a little sunshine. Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid-70s. A weak cold front will try to move into our area this afternoon. The front could produce some widely scattered showers this afternoon, but I think many of us will remain dry. Rain chance at 30%. I can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm today, but strong or severe storms are not expected.
FIRST ALERT: We want to give everyone a first alert for above average temperatures to finish off the week. We will likely start tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. By Wednesday afternoon, many locations could see high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our average high for mid-March is 67°F. We will likely be 10-15 degrees above average Thursday as highs climb into the lower 80s. No doubt with warm weather sticking around that we will have to deal with pollen and allergies.
RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK: Rain chances this week look fairly low through Thursday. Wednesday will only give us a 20% chance for an isolated shower. Thursday looks to be our driest day of the week with a small rain chance possible in far west Alabama during the late evening and overnight hours. Friday will be the day to circle on the calendar for rainfall. Saturday will trend drier with only a 20% chance for a few lingering showers across our area during the morning hours.
NEXT BIG THING: We are expecting a cold front to move through Alabama Friday afternoon and evening. It will likely produce widespread showers and some embedded thunderstorms across Central Alabama. As of now, the severe threat looks low, but we can’t rule out an isolated strong storm capable of producing gusty winds. Rainfall totals will likely add up around a quarter to a half inch of rain. Once the cold front moves through Friday night, we will trend drier and cooler Saturday. Morning lows could dip into the 40s this weekend. No sign of freezing temperatures over the next seven days.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking mostly dry with small rain chances around 20-30%. You’ll likely need the jacket if you plan on being outside Saturday and Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the 40s. High temperatures will trend cooler with most of us in the low to mid 60s.
