FIRST ALERT: There’s a 30% chance of showers Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting off Tuesday morning with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures mostly in the 50s with a few locations in the lower 60s. With moisture in place, we can’t rule out the possibility for patchy fog in some spots this morning that could reduce visibility. We should stay mostly dry during the morning hours with the bulk of rain staying to our north. We will likely see some breaks in the cloud cover today giving way to a little sunshine. Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid-70s. A weak cold front will try to move into our area this afternoon. The front could produce some widely scattered showers this afternoon, but I think many of us will remain dry. Rain chance at 30%. I can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm today, but strong or severe storms are not expected.