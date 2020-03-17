Coronavirus forces restaurants to limit dining options to To Go or curbside pickup

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County is one of several that must follow state guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus.
One change affects businesses like bars and restaurants. We found signs on several business that said dining areas are closed to customers, but folks can get still get food orders to go.
The ban went into effect at 5 p.m. that prevents bars, restaurants, breweries or any business serving food to allow customers eat inside the business.
Rama Jama’s founder Gary Lewis says they’ll sell food from a sliding window in the dining area to stay in business. He’s also prepared to close temporarily if need be.
“We’ll set it up for that type of operation going forward and we’ll see what happens. You know Ultimately, we may just have to shut down for a while,” Lewis told WBRC.
The ban on serving food for customers to dine in affects Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Walker and Shelby Counties.
