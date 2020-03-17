Census 2020, the coronavirus and you

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/UAB) - UAB’s political science department is taking a look at how the 2020 Census could be affected in Alabama because of the spread of coronavirus.
“Because we’re in a rural state, in some areas, people lack adequate internet access, and Census takers generally have a hard time following up with people who live in those rural areas,” said Peter Jones, Ph.D., assistant professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s College of Arts and Sciences Department of Political Science and Public Administration.
UAB experts say the issue is the people who may have the most difficulty filling out the census probably need the services provided by federal funding the most.
Jones says it is important to note that federal funding does not just support low-income individuals.
“The federal government funds programs that provide assistance for all kinds of Americans,” Jones said. “For example, farmers receive subsidies to help reduce the risks they face with inclement weather or changes in crop demand, and veterans are eligible for a range of federal assistance. And for the people in Alabama who don’t receive federal assistance, the money spent through federal programs generates economic activity for the state.”
The census takes place one every ten years.
“In 2010, Alabama had 72 percent of people fill out the Census,” Jones said. “The national average was 74 percent. If we continue to lag behind, Alabamians will be undercounted in 2020.”
To learn more about how you can participate in the upcoming 2020 Census, visit 2020census.gov.
