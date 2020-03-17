Calera High School student reports positive test for coronavirus

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera parents, students and staff got a letter from the Shelby County superintendent Tuesday confirming a Calera High School student’s parent reported the student tested positive for the coronavirus and is awaiting confirmation by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Is is not known when the student got sick, but while they wait for ADPH confirmation, the family is self-isolating.
A Shelby County Schools spokesperson says, “We were contacted by the student’s parent that the results of a test were positive, but we have not received official confirmation of this diagnosis from the Alabama Department of Public Health yet.”
Students who attend Calera High School may have been exposed to covid-19 through contact with the student. The student has a sibling at Calera Middle School.
The reminder from Shelby County Schools, continue practicing social distancing, wash your hands, and call your doctor if you believe you have coronavirus symptoms which include fever, cough, body aches and shortness of breath.
