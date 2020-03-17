Alabama’s first coronavirus patient released from hospital

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A patient who was treated at Baptist Medical Center East for the state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus has been discharged from the hospital.
Baptist Health confirmed the patient is doing well but couldn’t release any other information for privacy reasons.
The Alabama Department of Public Health announced the state’s first confirmed case of the virus Friday. On Tuesday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was 39.
Here are the numbers by county as of Tuesday afternoon:
- Baldwin- 1
- Elmore- 2
- Lee- 3
- Jefferson- 21
- Limestone- 1
- Madison- 1
- Montgomery- 2
- Shelby- 4
- St. Clair- 1
- Tuscaloosa- 3
Total: 39
Ivy Creek Healthcare has opened the COVID-19 Collection Clinic in the parking lot of the Elmore Community Hospital Emergency Room in Wetumpka. The clinic, operated inside a military-grade tent, will be open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ivy Creek Healthcare asks patients to call 334-514-3713 and get an appointment before arriving on-site. Screening criteria will be approved by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Baptist Health opened a testing site in Montgomery Monday. On the first day of the clinic, there were 680 phone screenings, 65 drive-up screenings and 20 labs done. The site is available only to those who are experiencing symptoms of the illness and who call 334-747-0150 to make an appointment first.
Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered restaurants, bars, breweries and other foodservice establishments in Jefferson County and surrounding counties to prohibit on-premises consumption of food or drinks for a week. Ivey said the order will be reevaluated at the end of one week.
ADPH also issued the following guidelines for Jefferson and its surrounding counties:
- Effective March 17, all gatherings of 25 people or more are prohibited in Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa, and Walker Counties
- All senior citizen centers and senior citizen gatherings shall be closed.
- All nursing homes and longterm care facilities shall prohibit visitors, expect for compassionate care.
- Effective March 19th through April 6th, all private schools for all grades will be closed.
- Preschools and childcare centers with 12 or more children will be closed. Hospital on-site daycares are exempted.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris echoed Ivey’s order during a news conference Tuesday and encouraged other counties to follow suit. He said Alabamians need to hunker down and if they do not, they may strongly consider issuing a similar statewide order.
Harris says the public should be prepared for things to change as this is a fluid situation.
Officials announced the state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was in Montgomery County on Friday.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
