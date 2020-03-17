Alabama Public Service Commission: Spire, Alabama Power won’t interrupt service during crisis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, President of Alabama Public Service Commission says Alabama Power and Spire will not interrupt service or discontinue service for any customer whose income has been affected by this coronavirus health crisis.
Andress Cavanaugh says she is confident that none of the company’s customers whose livelihood is affected by COVID-19 will experience an interruption in service while the crisis continues. Utility leaders have assured the Commission that after this crisis period, the companies will assist customers in handling past-due obligations.
Andress Cavanaugh included this statement in her email thanking utility employees:
Further, it cannot be ignored that in the midst of the apparent fear, panic and confusion taking place in our country, the men and women working the power and gas lines are keeping the lights on, the gas flowing and the wheels of industry turning and are not sheltering in place, they are doing whatever is necessary to meet the demands and needs of their neighbors. These people are true heroes.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.