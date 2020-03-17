Alabama halts pardon, parole hearings due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some inmates seeking to have the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles review their case will have to wait longer to get an answer.
Tuesday, the ABPP announced it was canceling all hearings for the week of March 30 because of COVID-19 concerns.
In all, 108 hearings are affected at this time. Though inmates do not attend these hearings, many others do.
ABPP holds the hearings in Montgomery and they’re attended by many family members, crime victims, and inmate representatives from across the state.
The announcement comes as the Alabama Department of Public Health confirms the state’s 36th positive coronavirus case.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
