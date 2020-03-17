AL Secretary of State calls for postponement of run-off elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is calling for an emergency opinion from the state attorney general on whether the March 31, runoff election can be postponed.
“The health and well-being of the people of this state are of paramount importance,” Merrill’s said in letter Sunday. “In order to effectively practice social distancing, as recommended by the President of the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Alabama Department of Public Health, etc., the March 31 runoff election must be postponed.”
Merrill said he asked Attorney General Steve Marshall if Governor Kay Ivey has the authority to postpone an election during a state of emergency.
“The state of Alabama’s laws, the codes in the constitution, does not give us the ability for any individual or any entity to delay the elections process,“ Merrill said by video chat Monday.
Gov. Ivey imposed a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak Friday.
Merrill said a future date for the runoff election had not been planned because he has to wait for an answer from Marshall and as of Monday night, the run-off election was still scheduled for March 31.
But if going to the polls doesn’t sound like a good idea, Merrill said you do have options.
“We are encouraging as many voters as possible who would like to make an application for absentee ballot‘s be be able to do so,” advised Merrill.
There’s still time to apply for an absentee ballot. Click here for information on how to do so.
