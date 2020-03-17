ADA calls upon dentists to postpone elective procedures because of coronavirus threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Dental Association (ADA) posted a call to dentists on its website to postpone elective procedures.
The post from Monday, March 16 reads: In order for dentistry to do its part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the ADA recommends dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures for the next three weeks. Concentrating on emergency dental care will allow us to care for our emergency patients and alleviate the burden that dental emergencies would place on hospital emergency departments.
As health care professionals, it is up to dentists to make well-informed decisions about their patients and practices. The ADA is committed to providing the latest information to the profession in a useful and timely manner.
The ADA is continually evaluating and will update its recommendation on an ongoing basis as new information becomes available.
As of this publication WBRC FOX6 News is not aware of any local dentists changing their policies.
