UPDATE: Shelter in place order lifted for student dorm on UAB campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Good news Sunday night after Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews did not find anything that would cause a hazmat danger near a UAB dorm.
Crews entered the building and everything was safe. The shelter in place order was lifted for the student dorm.
ORIGINAL: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are investigating a hazmat situation near a UAB dorm.
The address is the 900 block of 17th St South.
The dorm has been advised to shelter in place while crews handle the situation.
There is a large presence of rescue vehicles on and near the scene.
We’re told there is no further information at this time.
