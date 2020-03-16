UPDATE: Shelter in place order lifted for student dorm on UAB campus

Hazmat situation on UAB campus (Source: Birmingham Fire Rescue)
By WBRC Staff | March 15, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 11:11 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Good news Sunday night after Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews did not find anything that would cause a hazmat danger near a UAB dorm.

Crews entered the building and everything was safe. The shelter in place order was lifted for the student dorm.

ORIGINAL: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are investigating a hazmat situation near a UAB dorm.

The address is the 900 block of 17th St South.

The dorm has been advised to shelter in place while crews handle the situation.

There is a large presence of rescue vehicles on and near the scene.

We’re told there is no further information at this time.

