Riverchase Galleria releases new shopping hours

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Riverchase Galleria has altered its hours after Jefferson County continues to have an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.
New hours for Alabama’s largest mall has been posted as the following:
- Monday: 12-7 p.m.
- Tuesday: 12-7 p.m.
- Wednesday: 12-7 p.m.
- Thursday: 12-7 p.m.
- Friday: 12-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 12-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 12-6 p.m.
As of Sunday night, Jefferson County had 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which is more than half of Alabama’s 22.
