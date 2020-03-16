Riverchase Galleria releases new shopping hours

March 16, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 10:48 AM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Riverchase Galleria has altered its hours after Jefferson County continues to have an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

New hours for Alabama’s largest mall has been posted as the following:

  • Monday: 12-7 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 12-7 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 12-7 p.m.
  • Thursday: 12-7 p.m.
  • Friday: 12-7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 12-7 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12-6 p.m.

As of Sunday night, Jefferson County had 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which is more than half of Alabama’s 22.

