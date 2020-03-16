$1,000+ reward to help catch man who stole AR-type firearm in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - ATF, Trussville Police and area law enforcement are looking for the man they say stole a firearm from a gun shop in Trussville.
Officers say the theft happened in the area of 6900 block of HWY 11 on March 12, 2020, around 11:30 a.m.
The suspect is a man in his mid to upper 20s, around 5’9”, 240-250 pounds wearing a black T-shirt, black jogging pants, and a camo hat with black rim.
Officers say he walked into the store, talked to customers and staff and walked back outside to speak to a woman in a 2010 Black Toyota Camry.
They say he walked back into the store and was seen in surveillance video stuffing an AR-type pistol in his waistband and under his shirt.
ATF is offering a $1,000 reward in addition to Crime Stoppers reward.
