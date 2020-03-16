Oak Mountain student tests positive for coronavirus

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Schools superintendent confirms an Oak Mountain student has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Dr. Lewis Brooks sent a letter to parents and staff letting them know school leaders were contacted by the student’s parents.
The family was advised by ADPH to contact anyone who may have been in contact with the student over the past two weeks.
Students attending Oak Mountain Intermediate School and Oak Mountain Elementary School have been advised they may have been exposed to the coronavirus through contact with the student.
Right now, the ADPH confirms there are three positive cases in Shelby County.
Monitor yourselves and your family for these symptoms:
Fever
Cough
Body aches
Shortness of breath
If you have any of these symptoms you’re asked to call your doctor or nearest urgent care.
Advice from CDC and ADPH is to practice social distancing by remaining home as much as you can, wash your hands and cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze.
Dr. Lewis says the school system has begun the process of contracting with a professional service to have each school cleaned and disinfected.
