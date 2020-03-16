More options for COVID-19 testing open in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – As more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Jefferson County, more options for testing of the virus are opening.
Urgent Care for Children began offering curbside testing Monday afternoon at all its locations and as the testing opened, a spokesperson said calls increased to its telemedicine site.
“Ultimately our goal is to provide early testing for early detection which can lead to early isolation and can save lives,” said Anna Montgomery, Marketing Manager, Urgent Care for Children.
Montgomery said the process for testing begins with an over-the-phone screening.
“You have to see one of our providers through the telemedicine program we offer, and it’s decided you are a candidate for the COVID-19 testing,” explained Montgomery.
If a patient meets the criteria to be tested, Montgomery said they will be told which clinic to go to for the exam.
A doctor will meet the patient at the curb, do a screening, take a swab and send the sample to a lab for analysis said Montgomery.
“They get the results within 24 hours and then we will relay that message to the family.”
Testing will be offered at Church of the Highlands Grandview Campus beginning Tuesday, March 17. Church of the Highlands is partnering with Christ Health Center and Assurance Scientific to provide the curbside service.
Eligibility for the test will be determined by a screening that happens on-site. Tests are limited to 500 people per day and the patients’ insurance provider will be billed for the lab testing.
