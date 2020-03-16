Many schools offering meal services during statewide closures

“The district will offer meal services weekdays at 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for students during the closure. Grab-and-go meal options will be provided at all schools Monday, March 16, 2020, through Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The district will offer expanded meal services beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020 through Friday, April 3, 2020, at select locations set to be announced Monday. An extended meal service plan will be provided as needed following April 5, 2020.”