Many schools offering meal services during statewide closures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many school systems will be offering meal services to help feed children after the Alabama Department of Education announced school closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
See the list below for information about your school’s feeding program.
Birmingham City Schools
“The district will offer meal services weekdays at 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for students during the closure. Grab-and-go meal options will be provided at all schools Monday, March 16, 2020, through Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The district will offer expanded meal services beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020 through Friday, April 3, 2020, at select locations set to be announced Monday. An extended meal service plan will be provided as needed following April 5, 2020.”
Bessemer City Schools
“Information regarding meal plans will be forthcoming.”
Jefferson County Schools
“We have prepared some resources for our students and parents. We will communicate this information on Monday, March,16. These resources include academic engagement information, child nutrition information for student meals while we are closed, and the preparation of our facilities for students and staff to return to campus.”
Fairfield City Schools
“We will offer expanded meal services during the school closure. Dates and details will be provided as soon as planning is finalized. Parents should note that meals will not be provided during our scheduled spring break, March 23-27, 2020. An extended meal service plan will be provided if needed before April 5, 2020.”
Shelby County Schools
“Information regarding breakfast and lunch meal services for those students who need it will be communicated on Monday March 16.”
St. Clair County Schools
“We will plan to begin serving meals for our lunch program in the designated sites beginning this upcoming Monday.”
Walker County Schools
"Buses will run tomorrow, Monday March 16 between 11:00-1:00. Drivers will stop, and students must come to the bus to pick up food. Additional information will be coming regarding distribution the remainder of the week.
See the menu posted at www.walkerschools.org for this weeks menus. We will also be offering food pick-up at the following locations from 11:30-12:30
- Armuchee Community Center & Fire Hall
- AEC
- Chattanooga Valley Church of Nazarene
- First Baptist of LaFayette
- Friendship Baptist In Chickamauga
- LaFayette High School
- Peavine Baptist Church
- Pigeon Mtn. Grill
- Ridgeland High School
We will continue to update this list as we get more information.
