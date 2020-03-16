JSU student tests negative for coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jacksonville State University student, who was declared a Person Under Investigation for COVID-19, has tested negative for the virus.
School leaders reported the student felt sick Sunday evening after returning from out-of-state.
Over the weekend, JSU also confirmed the two students who self-quarantined have also tested negative.
“We received word this morning from staff at Regional Medical Center Anniston that the COVID-19 test performed on the Person Under Investigation within the JSU family was negative. This is excellent news for the patient and all of us here at Jacksonville State University,” JSU officials said.
As part of JSU’s social distancing plan, effective Friday, March 13, all JSU classes will begin to transition to online/distance education. Classes will not meet in-person.
All campus events have been cancelled, including student organization activities (both on campus and off) and external events hosted on campus until further notice.
