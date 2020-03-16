Jimmie Hale Mission suspends new client intake, family visitations and volunteer activities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission has suspended new client intake and public interactions with volunteers at all facilities until March 31.
The move is an effort to reduce the potential impact and spread of the coronavirus, and to comply with the recommendations from the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health.
“The board and leadership staff have been monitoring the development of the coronavirus both nationally and locally and feel that these temporary measures are necessary to ensure the health and safety of our clients and employees,” said Mission executive director Michael Coleman. “We’ve had no reported illnesses at this time and will continue to do everything possible to ensure that residents and personnel are monitored for any adverse health conditions and that they are separated from the general population and directed to the appropriate healthcare facilities if needed.”
No new clients will be admitted to the programs at the Men’s Center, Jessie’s Place or Royal Pines and no overnight guests will be accommodated for the next 16 days. In addition, family visitations for current clients and all on-site volunteer activities have been cancelled in this span.
The lone exception to this policy is the “Nourish the Needy” program at Jessie’s Place. The organization’s women and children’s facility downtown relies heavily on this volunteer-based, meal-provision network to help offset food costs. Although volunteers will be unable to serve the clients directly, meals for the residents can still be delivered to the staff.
For more information on how you can help with the “Nourish the Needy” program, please visit jessiesplace.com or contact us at 205-323-0170.
