Jefferson Co. Commission declares state of emergency for county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission declared a state of emergency for the county on Monday.
The declaration came during a 9 a.m. meeting. The vote was unanimous.
The county commission also passed a motion to close county courthouses and public facilities. A travel ban was also passed, and employees who have already spent money for those upcoming trips will be reimbursed.
Jefferson County has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is more than half of Alabama 22 confirmed cases.
