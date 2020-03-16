Jefferson Co. Commission declares state of emergency for county

Jefferson Co. Commission President says county expected to delay state of emergency
By WBRC Staff | March 16, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 9:47 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission declared a state of emergency for the county on Monday.

The declaration came during a 9 a.m. meeting. The vote was unanimous.

The county commission also passed a motion to close county courthouses and public facilities. A travel ban was also passed, and employees who have already spent money for those upcoming trips will be reimbursed.

Jefferson County has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is more than half of Alabama 22 confirmed cases.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.