How to talk to your child about coronavirus fears

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your child might have several concerns right now, and Dr. Josh Klapow says seeing parents get frustrated is not helpful for them. He says the first thing to do is ask your child what they are worried about. Depending on the age of your child, it could be a number of different things. He says to better approach the topic, it’s easier to find out exactly what scares them and go from there.