GBHS moving to appointment-based adoptions, waiving adoption fees

PLEASE WATCH THIS MESSAGE CAREFULLY AS IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT CHANGES TO GBHS OPERATIONS 🐶🐱 Starting today we will be moving to an appointment-based adoption system. This decision came out of an abundance of caution and in response to health officials' recommendations to reduce face-to-face contact to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To reduce public, staff, and volunteer exposure to COVID-19, the GBHS Adoption Center will offer adoptions through an appointment system that will begin Monday, March 16th. Adoption Appointments can be made by clicking this link: http://ow.ly/UN6Y50yN8OL The GBHS will work with four adopting families each hour (limited to two people per adopting family). The adoption center will be open extended hours and is waiving all adoption fees. The GBHS staff and volunteers are committed to finding loving, caring homes for the animal in our care during this unprecedented time in our community. If you're not ready to adopt there are many other ways you can help! Become a Foster: https://gbhs.org/communitycare Shop our Amazon Wish List: http://ow.ly/ycHE50yN92Q Donate: gbhs.org/donate