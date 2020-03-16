GBHS moving to appointment-based adoptions, waiving adoption fees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society announced on Monday that they will be moving to an appointment-based adoption policy due to COVID-19.
In the announcement, GBHS announced that it will be allowing four families each hour in the adoption center. They also plan on extending hours and waiving all adoption fees.
The Shelby County Humane Society announced on Monday that they will be closed to the general public at this time. They are urging people not to surrender dogs at this time.
They are also requesting foster homes to assist with some of the animals currently at the facility.
