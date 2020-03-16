FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers possible Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Monday morning with a mostly cloudy sky. If you plan on being outside, you will need to grab a jacket as temperatures have dropped into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We are starting the day mostly dry, but we can’t rule out some widely scattered showers as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance around 30% today with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s with some spots in the lower 70s along and south of I-20. Areas like Anniston, Gadsden and Centre will likely trend cooler with highs in the low to mid-60s. Winds will remain light from the northeast at 5-8 mph.