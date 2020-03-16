FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers possible Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Monday morning with a mostly cloudy sky. If you plan on being outside, you will need to grab a jacket as temperatures have dropped into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We are starting the day mostly dry, but we can’t rule out some widely scattered showers as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance around 30% today with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s with some spots in the lower 70s along and south of I-20. Areas like Anniston, Gadsden and Centre will likely trend cooler with highs in the low to mid-60s. Winds will remain light from the northeast at 5-8 mph.
FIRST ALERT: We want to give everyone a first alert for spring-like weather this week! It will be appropriate since the first day of spring officially arrives Thursday. High temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday through Friday. We could see a few areas climb into the lower 80s Thursday and Friday. Morning temperatures will also remain above average with lows in the 50s and 60s.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST: Tuesday is looking mostly cloudy and warmer. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow as a disturbance moves through the state. Rain chance around 50% with highs in the mid 70s. We could see our best coverage for showers and a few storms along I-20 in the evening hours.
NEXT BIG THING: We will trend mostly dry with small rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. Our best chance for rain and even thunderstorms looks to arrive Friday evening and continue into Saturday morning. Rain chances will likely ramp up to 60% Friday evening to 80% by Friday night. I can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm Friday evening, but I am not expecting anything organized that would give us a large threat for severe weather. Behind this cold front, we will likely see a few days with temperatures below average.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Rain chances will likely come to an end Saturday afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the mid 60s. We look significantly cooler by Sunday morning with low temperatures in the lower 40s. I see no signs of freezing temperatures in the forecast over the next seven to ten days. It remains too early to plant your garden. It is always possible to see freezing temperatures as late as early April. The weekend will provide us small rain chances. By next week, rain chances will continue each day with temperatures climbing back into the 70s.
