Emergency request to postpone Alabama’s Runoff Election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Secretary of State John H. Merrill has requested an emergency opinion from the Attorney General’s Office related to the possible postponement of the March 31 Runoff Election.
The request follows coronavirus cases in Alabama and the declaration of a National Emergency by President Donald Trump and the declaration of a State of Emergency by Governor Kay Ivey.
Merrill has asked if, under the emergency powers granted to the Governor under Section 31-9-1 et seq. Ala. Code, the Governor has the authority to postpone the election.
According to the request by Merrill, currently, neither the Code of Alabama nor the Constitution of the State of Alabama allow for the suspension, delay, or postponement of an election once the date has been set.
Merrill says, “In postponing the election until the threat of the Coronavirus is eliminated, Alabamians will be able to participate in the electoral process in a safe and healthy environment, as they have done in the past.”
Because absentee ballots have not yet gone out, votes in the Runoff Election would not be affected.
