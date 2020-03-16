Elective surgeries continue at most Birmingham area hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some hospitals in the U.S. are already canceling or postponing elective medical appointments and procedures as they prepare for the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 patients.
In other instances, hospitals say that patients have requested a delay in care over their own concerns about the coronavirus.
Here’s what we know about Birmingham area hospitals so far:
- Children’s of Alabama: Elective surgeries are still on as scheduled
- UAB: No decision has been made to cancel elective surgeries. If and when it is, we will notify our patients and the media as quickly as possible.
- Birmingham VA Medical Center: Non-urgent, elective procedures will cease by Wednesday, March 18.
Full Statement from Birmingham VA Health Care System Director Stacy Vasquez:
“The Birmingham VA Health Care System (BVAHCS) is placing the safety of our Veterans and employees as our highest priority as we address the current outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. While urgent and emergent cases will continue, the medical center will cease non-urgent elective procedures no later than Wednesday, March 18, 2020. This action will reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and ICU use and will free up resources to address the increasing number of Veterans under evaluation and diagnosed with COVID-19. Grandview Medical Center: Elective surgeries are still on as scheduled.”
Full statement from Grandview:
“At Grandview Medical Center, we continue to assess our daily patient procedural schedules. We are in constant communication with our medical leadership and medical staff to assess individual patient risk factors and the urgency of each scheduled surgery. The decision about whether to have surgery is one to be made between the physician and the patient. At this time, we will continue to provide elective procedural services, but we also acknowledge this is a fluid, day-by-day situation and we will continue to evaluate any need for changes to our surgical schedules and services throughout the week.”
