Elective surgeries continue at most Birmingham area hospitals

“At Grandview Medical Center, we continue to assess our daily patient procedural schedules. We are in constant communication with our medical leadership and medical staff to assess individual patient risk factors and the urgency of each scheduled surgery. The decision about whether to have surgery is one to be made between the physician and the patient. At this time, we will continue to provide elective procedural services, but we also acknowledge this is a fluid, day-by-day situation and we will continue to evaluate any need for changes to our surgical schedules and services throughout the week.”