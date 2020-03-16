East Alabama Medical Center employee has coronavirus

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lee County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 is an East Alabama Medical Center employee, the hospital confirmed Monday.
In a statement, EAMC officials said they learned about this situation Sunday night.
The employee, whose identity won’t be released, made a doctor’s appointment once they developed symptoms, and a test confirmed the employee had coronavirus.
According to the hospital, the employee hadn’t traveled outside Lee County, making this a “community transmission” of the virus.
“While EAMC has done everything possible to help prevent the spread of the virus in our region, we also believed that it was a matter of time as the virus made its way across America,” the hospital said in a statement.
The hospital has cancelled most elective procedures and is deep cleaning all patient care areas.
“Employees are actively practicing meticulous infection control and the use of personal protective equipment,” the hospital stated.
On Sunday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, including one in Lee County. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris addressed the east Alabama case during a news conference Monday morning.
“They have a very good plan in place to make sure that facility is clean and make sure that any employee who was potentially in contact with that sick person is monitored at home. This particular person is self-monitoring at home at this time," Harris said.
State officials announced a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256.
