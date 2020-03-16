Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama skyrockets during weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was widely speculated there were cases of COVID-19 in our state prior to the Alabama Department of Public Health announcing the first confirmed case on Friday morning.
Now three days later, we have a better idea of just how just widespread the virus is in Alabama, with with 22 confirmed cases announced.
There were six cases announced Friday, six more cases announced Saturday and 10 cases announced Sunday evening.
There’s no way of telling how many cases will be confirmed in Alabama, but the state began taking precaution on Friday when the second case was confirmed around 5 p.m. Gov. Kay Ivey announced all public schools will close at the end of the day on March 18, though many school systems have announced since that they will not reopen starting March 16.
Cases have been confirmed out of the following counties:
- Elmore: 1 confirmed case
- Jefferson: 12 confirmed cases
- Limestone: 1 confirmed case
- Montgomery: 1 confirmed case
- Tuscaloosa: 3 confirmed cases
- Baldwin: 1 confirmed case
- Lee: 1 confirmed case
- Shelby: 2 confirmed cases
