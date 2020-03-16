Changes at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, detention center

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Sheriff Matt Gentry has implemented several safety restrictions at the Cullman County Detention Center, as well as the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
1. Sheriff Gentry has suspended all non-essential personnel to enter the CCSO Detention Center. This includes visitors, volunteers, and any volunteer program officials. Exceptions will be made for legal visits by attorneys, which will be determined on a case by case basis.
2. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office main lobby will remains open for the time being. If a person needs to renew a pistol permit they can find the form on the website, and fill it out and mail it in and we will mail the person their permit, if they qualify.
3. The CCSO Detention Center will not be accepting any property for inmates from friends and family.
4. Nurses at the Cullman County Detention Center will be conducting temperature checks on all essential personnel before they enter the facility.
These restrictions will be in place until April 30th and will be reevaluated at that time.
