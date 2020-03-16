Blount Co. man accused of killing parents convicted of 3 counts of capital murder, 2 counts of abuse of a corpse

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A jury has convicted 20-year-old Leo Santiago Chavez of three counts of capital murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse after deliberating for two hours and forty-five minutes upon the conclusion of a seven-day trial.
In December 2017, Chavez, along with three others, were charged in the killing of his mother and father, Ricardo Santiago Gonzales and Adalberta Chavez Ruiz at their home on Covered Bridge Road during the course of a robbery, and burying their bodies in a shallow grave off of Sims Road in Oneonta, Alabama.
District Attorney Pamela L. Casey said “I commend Investigator Chambless, the Blount County Sheriff’s Department, the Chattanooga Police Department, the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for their work in locating and recovering the bodies of Ricardo and Adalberta and obtaining the evidence necessary to secure the conviction of the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.