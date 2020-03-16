Bessemer circuit court judge exposed to coronavirus, worries about impact to justice system.

"Criminal defendants have a constitutional right. If they have the right to a speedy trial. They have a right, if they're in jail, to file a motion for bond to have a hearing. They have a right to be present for these hearings, so we had to keep going. And I would've been in court this week, tomorrow morning as a matter fact, but now that's got to be canceled. We've got to figure out something, what we're going to do," said Carpenter.