Anniston’s Center for Domestic Preparedness to stop onsite training in wake of COVID-19 concerns

The Center for Domestic Preparedness operates out of the former Fort McClellan army base, in the area once used for the fort's chemical weapons school. Part of the CDP still hosts live agent training, but also trains for terrorist attacks, hurricanes and other emergencies. On September 11, 2001, a number of first responders from the New York area were training at the center and taken by bus, with police escort, back to Manhattan. First responders at a military plane crash in Connecticut cited the center in helping them answer that call.