Anniston’s Center for Domestic Preparedness to stop onsite training in wake of COVID-19 concerns

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston's Center for Domestic Preparedness isn't taking any chances on the COVID-19 virus.
The FEMA Training Center has temporarily suspended training at the center.
The training suspension for now goes through April 5.
The classes set up for the next few weeks will be rescheduled for later in the year.
The CDP will continue online and off site training, including training for local Calhoun County first responder agencies in the next few weeks.
From the FEMA news release:
"Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily suspending all resident training on our campuses in Maryland and Alabama as well as in-person support for exercises until further notice. This includes resident training courses scheduled at the Center for Domestic Preparedness as well as at the National Fire Academy, the Emergency Management Institute, and the FEMA Incident Workforce Academy effective Monday, April 16. All non-resident and online training will continue as currently scheduled. "
The Center for Domestic Preparedness operates out of the former Fort McClellan army base, in the area once used for the fort's chemical weapons school. Part of the CDP still hosts live agent training, but also trains for terrorist attacks, hurricanes and other emergencies. On September 11, 2001, a number of first responders from the New York area were training at the center and taken by bus, with police escort, back to Manhattan. First responders at a military plane crash in Connecticut cited the center in helping them answer that call.
Last year, the center hosted an infectious disease exercise, thought it didn’t specifically deal with a coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.