Anniston bike races and festival postponed over COVID-19 concerns

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s biggest annual downtown event has now been postponed over concerns about COVID-19.
The annual Sunny King Criterium bicycle races, and the adjacent Noble Street Festival, were scheduled for April.
But USA Cycling, which sanctions the event and includes it on its annual tour, recommended the cancellation of this Spring's events and pulled many of its permits.
The event's organizer, Marilyn Hill, has submitted a rescheduling request for fall of this year.
“It’s part of the Road Cycling Tour for USA Cycling, so it’s a top tier event,” says Jackson Hodges, the Public Information Officer for Anniston City Hall. “So we expect this rescheduling request to have a high level of priority placed on it.”
The annual races required a number of downtown Anniston city streets and blocks to be blocked off.
The Noble Street Festival, held adjacent to the race site and consisting of a number of food vendors and rides, will be postponed likely to the same date. Vendors who planned to be part of that event are encouraged to contact Reilly Johnson, the Director of Main Street Anniston.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.