Absolutely Alabama: Otey Putters

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The name Otey (pron o-d) Crisman runs through the history of sports in our state and the entire Southeast. The Senior Crisman played football on one of the first teams at Ole Miss. Otey The Second was born in Selma and was quite an athlete in his own right. But it was golf which made him famous, not so much as a player but as a club maker for some of The Games’ Greatest.