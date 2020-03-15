A woman was robbed, suffered cuts at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police are looking for the man who robbed a woman in the 3rd level of the North Parking Deck at the Riverchase Galleria.
Officers say Friday, March 14, 2020, around 3:20 p.m. the woman was sitting in her car when the man approached the driver’s window. She said the man broke the glass, which caused her to sustain some superficial cuts to her arm and face.
She said the man pointed a handgun at her and demanded her phone and wallet. He then ran to an awaiting vehicle and fled the scene.
The victim was treated and released on scene by Hoover Fire-medics.
If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to call Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
